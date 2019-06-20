|
Mary Ann Naquin Foret, 80, passed away at 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday June 19, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Services will conclude after the Liturgy with burial in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.
Mary is survived by her sons, Ricky Foret (Lynn), Keith Foret, and David Foret (Lisa); daughters, Karen Rhodes (Don), and Linda Foret; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patsy Duhon, Audrey Hebert, and Sharlene Naquin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Paul Foret; son, Billy Foret; parents, Oliver and Aline Rogers Naquin; granddaughter, Kayla Foret; and brothers, Leo Naquin and Norris Naquin.
Mary was a retired from Terrebonne Parish School Board after 28 years of dedicated service.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019