Mary Ann Patterson, 85, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was a native of Sheridan, Indiana and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on March 8, at First United Methodist Church. Ministry services will begin following visitation at 11 a.m., with burial in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Caren Patterson Smith and Cinda Patterson van Merrienboer; brothers, Bill Swain and Jim Swain; sisters, Kay Swain Anthon, and Donna Swain Rohrberger; and grandchildren, Dylan James Smith, Devin Michael Smith, Andre John van Merrienboer, and Ava Rae van Merrienboer.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Patterson Jr.; and daughter, Chris Patterson.
The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Jeffery Long and Dr. Russell Henry for their compassion and dedicated care.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019