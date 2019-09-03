|
Mary Ann Perkins Daigle, 86, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her five sons, Roland Daigle, Donald Daigle and wife Maxine, Brian Daigle and wife Kitty, Byron Daigle and wife Sarah, and Brad Daigle and wife Kristy; two daughters, Ramona Daigle and Debra Daigle; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Perkins and wife Marcella; and sister, Anna Mae LeBlanc and husband Clifton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Paul Daigle; parents, Joseph and Lydia Freeman Perkins; brothers, Sidney, Willie, William, Paul, and Harold "Phillip" Perkins; sisters, Emma Perkins, Elvinia Rodrigue, Eve Nebel, Beatrice Eschette and Dorothy Lirette; and great-grandchild, Da'Vion Nicholas.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
