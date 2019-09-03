Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Perkins Daigle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Perkins Daigle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Perkins Daigle Obituary
Mary Ann Perkins Daigle, 86, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her five sons, Roland Daigle, Donald Daigle and wife Maxine, Brian Daigle and wife Kitty, Byron Daigle and wife Sarah, and Brad Daigle and wife Kristy; two daughters, Ramona Daigle and Debra Daigle; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Perkins and wife Marcella; and sister, Anna Mae LeBlanc and husband Clifton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Paul Daigle; parents, Joseph and Lydia Freeman Perkins; brothers, Sidney, Willie, William, Paul, and Harold "Phillip" Perkins; sisters, Emma Perkins, Elvinia Rodrigue, Eve Nebel, Beatrice Eschette and Dorothy Lirette; and great-grandchild, Da'Vion Nicholas.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now