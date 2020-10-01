1/1
Mary Arcement
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Arcement
Napoleonville - Mary Arcement departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 70 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to 10:45am followed by a graveside service at Nelson Chapel Cemetery at 11:00am. Survived by her husband, Jerry Arcement; 1 son, Rashad Arcement (DeAnna); 1 daughter, Ka'Shonda Arcement; 1 brother, Lloyd Pinkney; 1 sister, Doris Lewis (Paul); 3 granddaughters, Brya, Olivia and Ame'lie Arcement; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Lovolia Pinkney. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nelson Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved