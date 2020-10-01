Mary Arcement
Napoleonville - Mary Arcement departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 70 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to 10:45am followed by a graveside service at Nelson Chapel Cemetery at 11:00am. Survived by her husband, Jerry Arcement; 1 son, Rashad Arcement (DeAnna); 1 daughter, Ka'Shonda Arcement; 1 brother, Lloyd Pinkney; 1 sister, Doris Lewis (Paul); 3 granddaughters, Brya, Olivia and Ame'lie Arcement; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Lovolia Pinkney. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
