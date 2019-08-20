Home

Mary Autin Dominique Obituary
Mary Autin Dominique, 92, a native of Galliano and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Gordy Dominique and Bobby Dominique (Faye); brother Thompson Autin Jr.; sister Leontine Rousse; grandchildren Danielle Autin and Kristan Dominique; step-grandchildren Garilyn Chauvin and Gary Chauvin; six grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dominique; son Christopher Dominique; daughter-in-law Pat Dominique; parents Thompson and Alzina Vegas Autin; brothers Nicholas "Dick," Michael, Sylvester and Warren Autin; and sisters Olivia Vegas and Marjorie Breaux.

The family would like to thanks Audubon Health and Rehab doctors and staff for their care and compassion.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
