In loving memory of our beloved wife and mother, Mary "T-May" B. Billiot, 81, who peacefully passed away on July 3, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Billiot; children Symeca Friedman, Ray Billiot (Penny), Joel Crochet (Timmy), Kelly Billiot (Anita) and Vickie Verret (Ronald); 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, sister Hazel Francis and brother Albert Billiot Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Adele Billiot; son Carl David; grandsons Kelly Billiot Jr. and Joshua and Scott Verret; great-grandchildren Junien Crochet and Candice Hope and son-in-law, Robert Friedman.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, and from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. on Thursday, with the burial in Rogers Cemetery.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
