Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Mary Naquin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Naquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Naquin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary B. Naquin Obituary
Mary B. Naquin, 78, a native and resident of Theriot, passed away at 12:47 p.m on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at noon on Saturday, March 16, at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot. Funeral mass will be held at noon, with burial in the church cemetery.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gilbert J. Naquin; three sons, Michael and wife, Jeanette, Dean and wife, Dawn, and Jamie and wife Kami Naquin; daughter, Lori Naquin; brother, Robert Blanchard; and three sisters, Barbara Blanchard, Patricia Darcey, and Carol Breaux; and eight grandchildren, Anthony Lewis and companion, Sarah Rogers, Drue, Lillie, Brennan, Daphnie, Elise, Brant and Peyton Naquin.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Allison and Eula Mae Bergeron Blanchard; one daughter, Kathryn Naquin; and brother, Allison J. Blanchard Jr.

Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Ladies Auxiliary and St. Eloi Prayer Line.

Mary loved working with her flowers, cooking and being with family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terrebonne General Medical Center and Chateau Terrebonne Health Care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now