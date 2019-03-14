Mary B. Naquin, 78, a native and resident of Theriot, passed away at 12:47 p.m on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at noon on Saturday, March 16, at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot. Funeral mass will be held at noon, with burial in the church cemetery.



Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gilbert J. Naquin; three sons, Michael and wife, Jeanette, Dean and wife, Dawn, and Jamie and wife Kami Naquin; daughter, Lori Naquin; brother, Robert Blanchard; and three sisters, Barbara Blanchard, Patricia Darcey, and Carol Breaux; and eight grandchildren, Anthony Lewis and companion, Sarah Rogers, Drue, Lillie, Brennan, Daphnie, Elise, Brant and Peyton Naquin.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Allison and Eula Mae Bergeron Blanchard; one daughter, Kathryn Naquin; and brother, Allison J. Blanchard Jr.



Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Ladies Auxiliary and St. Eloi Prayer Line.



Mary loved working with her flowers, cooking and being with family and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terrebonne General Medical Center and Chateau Terrebonne Health Care.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.