Mary Ann Morvant Barrilleaux, 87, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 12:10 a.m. Born on Feb. 22, 1932, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her sons, Tommy (Charmaine) Barrilleaux, Rob (Kim) Barrilleaux; daughters Carol Ann (Alfred) Hebert and Karen (Tommy) Rouse; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings Mary Jane (Francis) Talbot, Barbara Bolotte, Liz (Steve) Domangue, Danny (Sue) Morvant, Ulysse "Poochie" Morvant Jr., Kathy (Wayne) Haddad and Jolene (Perry) Knight.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Francis Barrilleaux; parents Ulysse Morvant and May Olivia Chiasson Morvant, and two grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife and homemaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the MMA Research Fund; P.O. Box 262; Sherman Dale, PA 17090.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019