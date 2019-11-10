Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Mary Barrilleaux
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral
Mary Barrilleaux


1932 - 2019
Mary Barrilleaux Obituary
Mary Ann Morvant Barrilleaux, 87, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 12:10 a.m. Born on Feb. 22, 1932, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her sons, Tommy (Charmaine) Barrilleaux, Rob (Kim) Barrilleaux; daughters Carol Ann (Alfred) Hebert and Karen (Tommy) Rouse; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings Mary Jane (Francis) Talbot, Barbara Bolotte, Liz (Steve) Domangue, Danny (Sue) Morvant, Ulysse "Poochie" Morvant Jr., Kathy (Wayne) Haddad and Jolene (Perry) Knight.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Francis Barrilleaux; parents Ulysse Morvant and May Olivia Chiasson Morvant, and two grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife and homemaker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the MMA Research Fund; P.O. Box 262; Sherman Dale, PA 17090.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
