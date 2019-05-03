|
Mary Catherine Medeisis, 67, a native of Chicago, IL and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Paul Heseltine; daughters, Channon Heseltine (companion, David Bergeron), and Cari Jarreau (Mike); brothers, John Walsh, Richard Prodoehl (Shellie), and Jeffrey Prodoehl (Theresa), sisters, Jeanne Zadka (Bob), and Lisa Fasano (Bob); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mick Medeisis; and parents, John Walsh and Virginia Gavrick.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2019