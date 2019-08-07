|
Mary Catherine Ordoyne Chiasson, 74, died at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Born Aug. 8, 1944, she was a native and resident of Chackbay.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Human Joseph Chiasson; daughter, Megan Chiasson LeBlanc and husband, Russell James LeBlanc; grandchildren, Paige Chiasson, Paxton LeBlanc, and Dillin LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Charlee Cashio, Madisyn, Allisyn, and Dillin James LeBlanc Jr.; sisters, Janice Oncale and husband, Gary, and Florette Sanchez and husband, Gleason Sanchez Jr.; brother-in-law, Ernest "Jack" Chiasson; and godchildren, Florette Sanchez, David Chiasson, Monica Oncale, Brea Dufrene, Corey Clement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mae Ponvelle Ordoyne; son, Eric "Tootie" Joseph Chiasson; grandson, Russ Quebedeaux; father and mother-in-law, Herbert Chiasson and Louisiana Trosclair Chiasson; sister-in-law, Tessie Chiener; and brothers-in-law, Darrel, Oliver, Collince, Hilton and Ferman Chiasson.
She took care of many people during her time as a private sitter. She enjoyed playing cards.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019