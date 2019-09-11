|
|
Mary Chiasson Marcello, 84, a native of Chackbay and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry J. Marcello; daughters Maria E. Marcello, and Stephenie Gravois Rothe; grandchildren Sloane Marcello Clay, and Elliott Marcello Clay.
She is also survived by her loving sisters, Lodia Rodrigue and Dorothy Howard.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen J. Gravois; son, Kimberly Gravois; parents, Wallace and Alice Chiasson; brothers Joseph, Wilbert, Wiley, Preston, Sheldon and Albert Chiasson; and sisters, Nina Chiasson Ledet and Mildred Chiasson Grazier.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the E.D. White High School Vanguard Band, 555 Cardinal Dr. Thibodaux, LA 70301.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019