Mary Elizabeth Thibodeaux
1960 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Thibodeaux passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, in Houma. She was born on Dec. 22, 1960, in Thibodaux, the sixth of seven children born to Wilson and Marian Thibodeaux. She graduated from Thibodaux High School. She studied electronics at South Central Louisiana Technical College in Thibodaux. In 1982, Mary went to work for her brother Bill's business, EMT Electronics in Houma. One of Mary's passions was her work. She worked in various capacities, including sales and customer service, accounting, inventory management and office management.

Bill Thibodeaux wrote: "Mary made many friends along the way, and her loss will be felt by all in the electronics industry, locally and in other parts of the world." She worked for EMT Electronics for 38 years.

Mary met her future husband, Michael Marcel, while at work. Michael came in to EMT Electronics to pick up a radio for his employer. He asked Mary to go out with him on a date, and they got along well together. Mike and Mary were married on July 18, 1998. They spent many happy years together, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Marcel; her mother, Marian Thibodeaux; brothers, William "Bill" Thibodeaux and Patrick "Pat" Thibodeaux; and sisters, Cathleen "Cathy" Pitre and Mildred Thibodeaux Mire.

She is also survived by her son, Jacob M. Thibodeaux and wife Kimberly; and granddaughter, Callieghy Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson E. Thibodaux; her brother, Michael A. Thibodaux; and her sister, Amy Thibodeaux Steinacker.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at Thibodaux Funeral Home 104 St. Patrick Highway in Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, followed by religious services at St. Genevieve Catholic Church 815 Barbier Ave. in Thibodaux, at 11 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
