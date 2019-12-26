Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
More Obituaries for Mary Landry
Mary Ellen Landry

Mary Ellen Landry Obituary
Mary Ellen Landry departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her residence in Belle Rose. She was 65, a native of Belle Rose.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ernest Landry Sr.; son, Ernest Landry Jr.; daughter, Nekitha Smith (Corey); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Ada Guillard.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
