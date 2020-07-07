Mary Ellen Landry, 80, passed away at 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.



A private service will be held.



Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Rochelle Bonvillain and husband, Dan, Roxanne Price and husband, Horace "Bro", Vincent Sagona Jr. and wife Lori, and Jonathan Romero; siblings, Arthur Landry and wife, Janet, Claribel Fontenot, Joycelyn Perry, and Richard Landry; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Adley P. Sr. and Florence Richard Landry; brother, Adley P. Landry, Jr.; and in-laws, Gilbert R. Fontenot and M.C. Perry.



Mary Ellen grew up on her parent's farm on Coteau where she would later walk with her grandchildren searching for thistle and picking pecans. She was a daddy's girl who would regularly feign falling asleep in her father's lap so that he would carry her off to bed at night, somewhat to the chagrin of her sister. She remained close to her father throughout his life and eventually helped take care of him when he became ill.



Mary Ellen grew to be a talented artist and seamstress, who shared her gifts by teaching others how to design beautiful quilts and clothing. She made anything she could using fabric, thread, and yarn, including her hanging Christmas tree complete with fabric ornaments. She was a determined woman who decided in her 60s to return to Nicholls to complete the art degree she began many decades before.



Mary Ellen was the de facto host for all holiday family gatherings, where her delicious sweet potatoes and juicy Italian turkey were always a hit. She loved falling asleep on the sofa to the soothing sounds of Law and Order after eating a bowl of burnt popcorn and waking up before the sun rose to complete the daily Times Picayune crossword puzzle while drinking coffee with her sister. Mary Ellen also enjoyed correcting others when they used incorrect grammar or called her children by nicknames instead of their given name. She was a devout Catholic who could often be found "resting her eyes" in the middle of mass in between singing hymns with her surprisingly deep voice. But most of all, Mary Ellen loved her family unconditionally. She will be greatly missed.



Special thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor.



