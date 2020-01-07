Home

Mary Ellen (Lirette) Raffray

Mary Ellen (Lirette) Raffray Obituary
Mary Ellen Lirette Raffray peacefully went home to Jesus on Jan. 2, 2020. She left this world surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Thibodaux, born on Valentine's Day in 1938. Services will be held at Christian Assembly Church, 1971 West Park Avenue on Schriever on Saturday, Jan. 11, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

She was survived by five of her children, Katherine Chauvin and husband Charles, Donna Raffray, David Raffray and wife Melanie, Kimberly Miller and husband Jerry, and Christopher Raffray; 17 grandchildren, Charly, Jennifer, Amanda, Michael, Quincy, Angel, David "Mikey", Brittany, Ethan, Devin, Blaine, Tara, Tiffany, Jerry Jr "JJ", Racheal, Heather and Christine. She was also survived by 26 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Annabelle and Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Joseph Raffray Sr.; son, Norman Raffray Jr. "Joey"; parents, Jimmy and Agnes Lirette; sisters, Agnes, Alice and Lois; and brothers, Jimmy and Norman.

Her memory will be cherished as a devoted wife and mother as well as a caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She always took time to listen and was a legendary cook. She was a faithful woman of God, who lovingly touched everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed by many.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
