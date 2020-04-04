|
|
Mary Frances DeHart Punch, age 75, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. She was a native and resident of Theriot.
A private visitation will be held.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Calvin Joseph Punch, Sr.; sons, Calvin J. Punch, Jr. and wife, Alicia, Brian J. Punch, and Todd M. Punch and wife, Sabrina; brothers, Calvin (Rosie), Eura, Sr., and Clevis, Jr. DeHart; sisters, Ethel (Alvin Sr.) Punch, Glenda (Eldrich) Liner, and Tammy (Kenneth ) DeHart; brothers-in-law, Alvin Punch, Sr. and Alden Aucoin, Jr.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Punch and fiancé, Austin Acre, Rebekah Punch, Katelyn Punch and companion, Dylan Patterson, Angelle Griffin, Hunner Griffin, Dylan Punch, Emily Punch, Brandon Punch, Brittany (Brad) Lovell, Harlie (companion, Christopher LeBoeuf) Porche, Jayse DeHart, and Ty Punch; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clevis Manuel Sr. and Celena Marie DeHart DeHart; brothers, Gerald, Carrol, and Rodney (Jackie) DeHart; sisters, Barbara (Alex Jr.) Punch, and Loretta Aucoin; brother-in-law, Clarence Guidry; and sisters-in-laws, Yvonne and Nancy DeHart.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, compassionate, loyal woman who had an unwavering faith in God. She devoted herself to her family, friends, and godly service. She was a member of the Dularge House of Praise.
Mary enjoyed traveling, cooking, spending with family and friends, most especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them play sports and just spending time with family. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mrs. Mary Punch will be held privately by the immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020