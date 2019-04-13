Mary "Frances" Gray Baker, age 94, passed away at 5:58 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was a native of Florence, Ala., and a resident of Houma, La.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will be held in Terrebonne Memorial Park.



Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary B. Fleniken and husband, Roy, and Susan B. Niette and husband, Mike; son-in-law, Ronnie Chaisson; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy Howard Baker; parents, Daniel Erskin and Estelle Gray; daughter, Cathleen B. Chaisson; sister, Katherine G. Wallace.



Frances was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was the owner of Baker Real Estate Agency and the first woman to own her own real estate agency. She was known as a tough business woman. Frances was a member of the Terrebonne Garden Club, Bayou Board of Realtors and Houma Oil Wives. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Special thanks goes to the Suites at Sugar Mill Point especially Amanda Champagne, Jay Tipton, Shawanda Dominque and Shannon Boudreaux; also Dr. Lisa Black, Dr. Chris Berry, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their dedication and compassion in caring for our mother.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in memory of Mary Frances Baker.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is honored to serve the Baker family. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019