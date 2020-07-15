Mary Grogan Guidroz, 78, a native of Talladega County, Alabama and resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2020.



Services will be held at a later date.



She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Wheeles, Theresa Shugars, and Shannon Bonvillain (Kenneth); brother, Henry Grogan (Sharon); grandchildren, Marcus Wheeles, Gavin and Gage Bonvillain; and great-grandchildren, Skylar Champagne and Ciara Nettleton.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rene Guidroz Jr; parents, Henry and Helen Atkinson Grogan; brother, Harold Grogan; and grandchild, Stacie Champagne



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



