Mary Guidry Obituary
Mary Guidry, 78, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her loving husband, Clebert Guidry Jr.; children, Michael Guidry and wife, Wendy Lassere Guidry, Michele Weimer, and Cecia Benoit and husband, Darrell Benoit; grandchildren, Brandon Guidry, Morgan Guidry, Steven Weimer, Diamond Benoit, Shelby Guidry, Jay Benoit and Cassidy Guidry; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Carey Guidry; and parents, Antoine and Marie Allemand.

The family would like to thank Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care and compassion for Mary.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 25 to July 26, 2019
