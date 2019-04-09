Home

Mary Halford Obituary
Mary Halford, 62, a native Mississippi and resident of Houma, passed away on April 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the funeral service to start at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Guidry and companion Joe Ledet, Penny Verdin and companions Tommy Locobon Sr. and Paul Lacobon, April Pierre and husband Jessie, Sterling Adam Guidry, Elena Paredes, Hazel Jimenez and husband Isaias Jimenez-Cardoso, and Richard D. Nelson; grandchildren, Joycelyn, T-Terry, Kevin, Tyler, Breanha, Leticia, Eliza, Erika, Peter, Lindsay, Cruzito, Pablo, Rogilo, Albree, Aiden, Cheralynn, Isaias, Pedro, Cullen, Cristian, Cristiana, Jasper, Isazel, Jeremiah, Mary-Louise, Jessa, Isabell, and Aprillyn; great-grandchildren, Michael and Marylyn; brothers, William (Sheila) and Thomas (Cathy); sisters, Jenell and Merry; and sister-in-law, Margie.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Baby Mary; mother, Mary Rothman; father, Julious Halford; stepfather, Nicholas Malbrough; brothers, Louis Gene, Jerry Joe, Joseph, and Larry; sister, Linda Faye; and nephew, Raymond.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
