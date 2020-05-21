Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Cargo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Cargo Obituary
Mary Jane "Black" Cargo departed this life on Tuesday, May 12 at her residence in Napoleonville. She was 69, a native of Napoleonville.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.

Mary is survived by her son, Jerry Wiggins (Latrice); daughters Elaine Carter and Taneka Wiggins; brothers Percy, Samuel, Russell and Dennis Wiggins and Terry Ausama; sisters Lillie Mae Wiggins and Thanell Ausama; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cargo; brothers Larry and Bobby Wiggins and sister Sherrie Wiggins.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -