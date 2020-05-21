|
Mary Jane "Black" Cargo departed this life on Tuesday, May 12 at her residence in Napoleonville. She was 69, a native of Napoleonville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.
Mary is survived by her son, Jerry Wiggins (Latrice); daughters Elaine Carter and Taneka Wiggins; brothers Percy, Samuel, Russell and Dennis Wiggins and Terry Ausama; sisters Lillie Mae Wiggins and Thanell Ausama; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cargo; brothers Larry and Bobby Wiggins and sister Sherrie Wiggins.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020