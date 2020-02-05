|
|
Mary L. Harris departed this life on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans. She was 68, a native of Vacherie and resident of Schriever.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.
Mary is survived by her husband, Harvey Harris Sr.; daughters Shaleya and Shantell Harris; sons Kim and Shawn Jeffery, Harvey Jr. (Love) Harris and Tarrell Sr. (Tamika) Harris; sister Linda Legeaux; brothers Webster Jr. and Hayward Jeffery; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Webster Jeffery Sr.; and brothers Morris and Stanford Jeffery.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020