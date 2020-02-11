Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:30 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeHart Ojeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee DeHart Ojeda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee DeHart Ojeda Obituary
Mary Lee DeHart Ojeda, 69, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 4:30 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. A religious service will take place at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jesus Ojeda Jr.; daughter, Laura Ojeda Bonvillian (Aurelie); son, Jonathan Ojeda (Melissa); grandchildren, Marita Bonvillian and Ty Ojeda; brother, Thaddeus DeHart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Rita Liner DeHart; brother, Michael DeHart; sister, Rita "Deedee" Cadiere and Beverly Falgout; and granddaughter, Julia Ojeda.

Mary Lee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing and gambling at the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. Russell Henry, Terrebonne General Medical Center, AMG Specialty Hospital and Journey Hospice for their care.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -