Mary Lee DeHart Ojeda, 69, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 4:30 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray. A religious service will take place at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jesus Ojeda Jr.; daughter, Laura Ojeda Bonvillian (Aurelie); son, Jonathan Ojeda (Melissa); grandchildren, Marita Bonvillian and Ty Ojeda; brother, Thaddeus DeHart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Rita Liner DeHart; brother, Michael DeHart; sister, Rita "Deedee" Cadiere and Beverly Falgout; and granddaughter, Julia Ojeda.
Mary Lee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing and gambling at the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. Russell Henry, Terrebonne General Medical Center, AMG Specialty Hospital and Journey Hospice for their care.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020