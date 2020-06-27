Mary Lee Harris Flurry, 83, a native of Liberty, Texas, and a long-time resident of Houma, went to her home in heaven on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. followed by a religious service at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, La.



Mary had a passion for Christ and made sure that anyone within earshot heard about the love of Jesus Christ. She spent much of her life mentoring women and men who had been in jail, homeless or recently off drugs and teaching them that there is another way to live life. She was unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus. As a result, many mothers and children came through her home over the years, and she was able to show them her beautiful sweet spirit, kindness and compassion that made her the wonderful wife and mother she was. Mom always had a heart to help people or animals. As a result, her home was always full of both.



She is survived by her children, Rhonda F. Lopez, Diane F. Bueche (Michael), Brad Flurry and Tim "Taco" Flurry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James W. Flurry; son, Robert Dale "Bubba" Flurry; parents, Fred L. Harris, Sr. and Angie Ruth Wade Harris; sister, Velma Kathryn Lloyd; brother, Fred L. Harris, Jr.; and sister, Gladys Harris.



We would like to thank Dr. Henry and the staff at Terrebonne General Medical Center and AMG Specialty Hospital for the care and comfort you provided for Mom during her long hospital stays when the family could not be there. Special thanks to Shanon "Mini" Bouquet Flurry and The Medical Team for the care they provided that allowed Mom to stay in her home as her health declined.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Restored Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 936, Bourg, La. 70343.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store