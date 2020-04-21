|
|
Mary Lee Naquin Lyons, 79, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 8:17a.m.
Private services will be held by the family with burial to take place in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
Mary Lee is survived by her husband of 60 years, Julius Lyons; their children, Bobby Lyons and wife Nancy Sanchez Lyons, Keith Lyons, and Jamie Lyons; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Hutcherson, Susan Guzman and Patty Wallis; and brothers, Mickey Naquin, Brent Naquin and Tracy Naquin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Lucretia Naquin; brothers, Terry Naquin and Dickie Naquin; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Naquin Lyons.
Mary was a loving, kindhearted and compassionate person. She helped many people over the years. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier for 18 years, while making friends up and down the bayous. She will be forever loved and never ever forgotten by family and friends. Her memory, love and compassion will live on in their memories.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020