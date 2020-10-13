1/1
Mary Lee Poindexter
Mary Lee Poindexter
Lafourche Parish - Mary Lee Poindexter, 83, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away peacefully at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Kingdom Impact Global Worship Centre, 1949 Hwy 182, Raceland, LA 70394. Burial will follow in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Charles, Phillip and Carl Poindexter; daughters, Elaine Cole (Felix), Janet and Cynthia Poindexter, Laverne Muse, Veronica Smith (Timothy) and Melissa P. Batiste (Demond); fifty grandchildren one hundred nineteen great grandchildren; twenty-seven great-great grandchildren; brothers, Isiah, Sterling, Curtis and Ronald Poindexter; sisters, Brenda Joseph, Alice Washington, Sharon Davis and Emelda Baxton.
She was preceded in death by her children, Gail Christoff, Melvin and James Poindexter; parents, Joseph, Sr. and Lula Mae Boloney Poindexter; paternal grandparents, Alice and Estelle Poindexter; maternal grandparents, Leithan and Isiah Diggs; brother, Joseph Poindexter; sisters, Gloria Johnson and Ruth Thompson.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Kingdom Impact Global Worship Centre
OCT
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kingdom Impact Global Worship Centre
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
