Mary Lee Clement Shanklin departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Mary is survived by her son, Kenneth Duncan (Sharon); brother, Gary Clement (Rose); sisters, Terry Davis and Mary Ann Dyer; nieces, Misty and Kimberly Clement; great-nephew, Quentien Rogers; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Roosevelt Shanklin Sr. and Roland Smith; and parents, Welton Clement Jr. and Maebell Williams.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020