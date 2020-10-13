Mary Lee "May" TylerNapoleonville - Mary Lee "May" Tyler departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Broadway Nursing Home in Lockport, LA. She was 84, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00am to religious services at 1:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 2 sons, Eugene (Tranise) and Leonard (Paula) Tyler; 4 daughers, Veronica Monroe, Juanita Lee (Mark), Lori Wright (Dwayne) and Debra Carter; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gus Tyler; parents, Lucille and Clarence Harden; 1 son, Charles Tyler; 1 sister, Gloria Dickerson; 1 brother, Junius Scott. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at