|
|
Mary Lee Waguespack, 86, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Houma. Mary was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her son, David Warren Waguespack; daughter Tina Marie Waguespack; and one grandchild Gary Michael Harrall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren A. Waguespack; parents Camille and Ozia Dugas; daughter Marlene Ann Waguespack; seven brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery II.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 22 to July 23, 2019