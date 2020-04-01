Home

Carney Funeral Home - LAFAYETTE
602 North Pierce Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-9789
Mary Louise Brown Morgan


1942 - 2020
Mary Louise Brown Morgan Obituary
Private Services will be held for Mary Louise Brown Morgan, 78, with interment following in Halfway Cemetery in Gray. Officiating the services will be The Rev. Darril Prout.

A public memorial service for the community will be held at a later date.

Mary Louise was born on Saturday, January 5, 1942, to the union of the late Clarence Brown Sr. and Margaret Johnson Brown in New Orleans. She was a lifelong resident of Gray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Morgan, III; two children, Ronald Morgan and Kendra Morgan; a granddaughter, Cecily Brown; and nine siblings, Eva Wilkerson, Earl Brown, Henry Brown, Thomas Brown, Clarence Brown Jr., Anderson Brown, Freddie Brown, Charlie Brown and James Brown.

Mary Louise peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Houma, following a brief illness.

Mary Louise leaves to celebrate her life, two children, Steve Morgan and his wife, Faye of Thibodaux; and Deborah Jones and her husband, Norris of Gray; one sister, Shirley Adams of Gray; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be expressed through the funeral home website.

Arrangements by Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
