|
|
Mary Louise Howard Marshall, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Birmingham, AL, passed away peacefully at 4:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Dark and Teddy Marshall Sr. (Lisa); daughters, Lisha Dark and Tyra Marshall; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, John (Alma) Dark; sister, Linda D. Carter; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Verdin Dark.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Nathaniel Marshall Jr.; parents, Noble Howard and Susie Dark; stepfather, Howard Stewart; brother, Aaron Dark Sr.; paternal grandparents, Spergon and Rosie Howard; maternal grandparents, Van Dark and Marie Nicholas White (Sylvester); companion, Aaron Craig; and brother-in-law, Wendell Carter.
She was a retired employee of the New Orleans Parish public school system.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020