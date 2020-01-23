Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Howard Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Howard Marshall Obituary
Mary Louise Howard Marshall, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Birmingham, AL, passed away peacefully at 4:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Dark and Teddy Marshall Sr. (Lisa); daughters, Lisha Dark and Tyra Marshall; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, John (Alma) Dark; sister, Linda D. Carter; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Verdin Dark.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Nathaniel Marshall Jr.; parents, Noble Howard and Susie Dark; stepfather, Howard Stewart; brother, Aaron Dark Sr.; paternal grandparents, Spergon and Rosie Howard; maternal grandparents, Van Dark and Marie Nicholas White (Sylvester); companion, Aaron Craig; and brother-in-law, Wendell Carter.

She was a retired employee of the New Orleans Parish public school system.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -