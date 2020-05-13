|
Mary Louise Plaisance Smith, 85, of Galliano passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Houma.
Private services will be held due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Mrs. Mary is survived by her children, Gary, Dinah (Randy), and Robbie (Sheila); grandchildren, Lance (Amy), Sadie, Alanna, and Kendall; and great-grandchildren, Collin and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Collin Smith; parents, Clovis Plaisance and Lezima D. Plaisance; sisters, Sadie Plaisance, Bella P. Coupel, and Shirley Plaisance; and brothers, Armand and Harold Plaisance.
She was a hardworking, loving person who loved to cook. As a friend stated, "She was the ultimate Cajun mom, kind and loving, and always cooking fresh shrimp." She always made visitors feel at home, and enjoyed keeping up with events for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved visiting with them.
Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020