1/1
Mary Marguerite (Adams) Bourg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Marguerite Adams Bourg, 81, a native of Lockport and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on July 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian burial will start at 12 noon at St. Louis Catholic Church, followed by the burial in St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her four sons, Roy Joseph (Grace) Bourg, Sr. of Rockmart, GA.; Norman Joseph Sr. and Ray Michael (Irene, Flora) Bourg Sr. both of Bayou Blue; Sidney Paul Bourg of Bourg; three daughters, Mary Ann B. McElroy III of Gray; Barbara Ann B. (Reid Sr.) Lombes and Peggy Sue B. Riggs (companion Bert) both of Bayou Blue; one brother, Wilbert Adams Sr. of Bayou Blue; two sisters, Odile Crochet and Louise Eschete both of Bayou Blue; one son in- law, Ricky Luneau; 30 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and 20 step-great-great-grandchildren. .

She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer "Homer" Bourg; one son, Albert J. Bourg; one daughter, Rose M. Bourg; father, Antoine J. Adams Jr.; mother, Florence Mailhet Adams; two grandsons, Chad and Richard Bourg; one great-granddaughter, Precious Bourg; six brothers, Clifton, Whitney, Dudley, and Sidney Bonvillian, and Clarence and Anthony Adams; five sisters, Eva Thiel, Elvira Lilly, Lorraine Bourg, Josephine Trosclair, and Delta Sevin; one son in-law, Thaddeus McElroy III; one daughter-in-law, Sharon R. Bourg.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Lombes, Bryce Riggs, Norman Bourg Jr., Thaddeus McElroy IV, Ray Bourg Jr., and Donnie Bourg, with stand-in Bert Riggs Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved