Mary Marguerite Adams Bourg, 81, a native of Lockport and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on July 29, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian burial will start at 12 noon at St. Louis Catholic Church, followed by the burial in St. Louis Cemetery.



She is survived by her four sons, Roy Joseph (Grace) Bourg, Sr. of Rockmart, GA.; Norman Joseph Sr. and Ray Michael (Irene, Flora) Bourg Sr. both of Bayou Blue; Sidney Paul Bourg of Bourg; three daughters, Mary Ann B. McElroy III of Gray; Barbara Ann B. (Reid Sr.) Lombes and Peggy Sue B. Riggs (companion Bert) both of Bayou Blue; one brother, Wilbert Adams Sr. of Bayou Blue; two sisters, Odile Crochet and Louise Eschete both of Bayou Blue; one son in- law, Ricky Luneau; 30 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and 20 step-great-great-grandchildren. .



She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer "Homer" Bourg; one son, Albert J. Bourg; one daughter, Rose M. Bourg; father, Antoine J. Adams Jr.; mother, Florence Mailhet Adams; two grandsons, Chad and Richard Bourg; one great-granddaughter, Precious Bourg; six brothers, Clifton, Whitney, Dudley, and Sidney Bonvillian, and Clarence and Anthony Adams; five sisters, Eva Thiel, Elvira Lilly, Lorraine Bourg, Josephine Trosclair, and Delta Sevin; one son in-law, Thaddeus McElroy III; one daughter-in-law, Sharon R. Bourg.



Pallbearers will be Daniel Lombes, Bryce Riggs, Norman Bourg Jr., Thaddeus McElroy IV, Ray Bourg Jr., and Donnie Bourg, with stand-in Bert Riggs Jr.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store