Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Mary Miller Roan


1922 - 2020
Mary Miller Roan Obituary
Mary Miller Roan, born July 7, 1922, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. She was a native of Columbia, La. and resident of Houma.

Private services will be held by the family in Columbia, La. Burial will take place in Columbia Hill Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Lang and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Tim Ellender, Dr. Patrick Ellender and wife, Kristi, and Caroline Franz and husband, Dan; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Molly Ellender, Madison and Roan Ellender, and Harrison and Viola Franz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Jarrett Roan; her son, James Roan; and her mother, Edna Ruth Miller.

Mary was a graduate from Louisiana Tech. She was also one of the first airline stewardesses with Delta, based in Atlanta, Ga. She met her husband at Tech and reconnected while living in Atlanta. Mary and her Air Force husband lived and traveled all over the United States and the world.

She was an avid gardener, golfer and bridge player.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the caretakers of Heritage Manor and Saint Catherine's Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
