Mary Robichaux, 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a short religious service at 5 p.m.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years Carol Robichaux Sr.; daughter, Lorencia Robichaux; three sons, Carol Robichaux Jr., Ruffin Robichaux and wife Wendy, Andrew Robichaux and wife Kim; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and godson, Ricky Ledet Sr.



She was preceded in death by her father, Adrain Naquin; mother, Lorencia Naquin; brother, Nolan Naquin; twin sister, Mary Jane Ordyone; and great-granddaughter, Aria Raffray.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a special soul who loves everyone she knew and she will be missed by all.



Special thanks to the EMTs, Thibodaux Police Deportment and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



