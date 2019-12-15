|
|
Mary Sapia Rogers, age 78, died at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Born on Dec. 25, 1940, she was a native of Westwego and resident of Raceland.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elwood Rogers; daughters Angela (Travis) Colombel, Jennifer (Marco) Rogers; grandchildren Tyler Colombel, Trent Colombel, Coby Thibodeaux and Ashley Rogers; great-grandchildren Ja'Coby Thibodeaux and Tristan Thomas; and sister, Diana (Jerry) Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre Sapia Jr. and Earline Sapia.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, "granny," and will be greatly missed.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019