Mary "Louise" Shelvin Matthews

Houma - Mary "Louise" Shelvin Matthews, 103, a native of Acadia Parish (Lafayette, LA) and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 120 St. Charles Street in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Verna Bernard; thirteen grandchildren; fifty-six great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Matthews; former husband, Joseph Bernard; daughters, Mary Ann Fusilier, Georgia Little and Eva Lee Mason; parents, Alfred Shelvin, Sr. and Josie Senegal; brother, Alfred, Jr.; sisters, Eloise Bonnet and Edna Shelvin.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



