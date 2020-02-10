Home

Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Mary T. Bonvillain

Mary T. Bonvillain Obituary
Mary T. Bonvillain, 89, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Bonvillain; daughter, Judy Mullin; grandchildren, Lyndsey and Brent Bonvillain; and great-granddaughter, Kelsey Rodenkirch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Alvin Bonvillain; son, David Bonvillain; stepson, Charles Bonvillain; stepdaughter, Catherine Marcum; parents, Orelian and Clara Savois Turner; brothers, Issac and Lawrence Turner; sister, Theresa Roddy; and step-sister, Lorraine Turner.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
