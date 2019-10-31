Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Valure Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Valure Bergeron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Valure Bergeron Obituary
Mary Valure Bergeron, age 97, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Mary is survived by her children, Carolyn B. Detiveaux, Marilyn "Penny" Gueniot; Laban J. Bergeron Jr. and wife Anne; nine grandchildren, Cynthia (Danny)Bergeron, Butch (Evette) Detiveaux, Monica (Garrett) Monti, Eric Gueniot, Lynne (Aaron) McNelis, Kendra (Daniel) West, Nicholas (Katie) Bergeron, Lauren Bergeron, and Trent (Keely) Bergeron; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Laban J. Bergeron Sr.; parents, Antonio Valure and Nunzia Bongiovanni Valure; sisters, Josephine V. Stringer, Frances V. Belanger, Antoinette V. Lirette, Catherine "Tina" F. Streva, Camilla F. Palmer, and Rosalie "Lilly" F. Trippi; brothers, John, Joseph, Louis, Frank, Sam, and Ignazio Valure, Victor and Salvatore "Sam" Filardo; and one great-grandchild.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now