Mary Valure Bergeron, age 97, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Mary is survived by her children, Carolyn B. Detiveaux, Marilyn "Penny" Gueniot; Laban J. Bergeron Jr. and wife Anne; nine grandchildren, Cynthia (Danny)Bergeron, Butch (Evette) Detiveaux, Monica (Garrett) Monti, Eric Gueniot, Lynne (Aaron) McNelis, Kendra (Daniel) West, Nicholas (Katie) Bergeron, Lauren Bergeron, and Trent (Keely) Bergeron; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laban J. Bergeron Sr.; parents, Antonio Valure and Nunzia Bongiovanni Valure; sisters, Josephine V. Stringer, Frances V. Belanger, Antoinette V. Lirette, Catherine "Tina" F. Streva, Camilla F. Palmer, and Rosalie "Lilly" F. Trippi; brothers, John, Joseph, Louis, Frank, Sam, and Ignazio Valure, Victor and Salvatore "Sam" Filardo; and one great-grandchild.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019