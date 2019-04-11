|
Mary Vurla Harris-Francis, 82, a native of Maringouin, Louisiana and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 1220 Aycock St. in Houma.
She is survived by her sons, Herman Jr. and Cornelius Francis; brother, Cornelius Harris Jr.; and sister, Augustine H. Cobette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Francis Sr.; parents, Cornelius Sr. and Bertha Clark Harris; brother, Huey Harris; and sisters, Juliette White, Mildred Williams, Bertha Coston and Sadie Henry.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019