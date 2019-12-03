|
Mary Berthelot Zeringue, 90, died at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born on Feb. 17, 1929, she was a native of St. James and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roland Zeringue; daughter, Emma Diaz; sons Glenn (Mary) Zeringue, Keith (Rhonda) Zeringue, Craig (Ramona) Zeringue and Dennis (Julie) Zeringue; grandchildren Christina Diaz, Alex (Amanda) Diaz, Travis (Ashley) Zeringue, Nathan Zeringue, Sarah (Joel) Picolo, Laura (Blake) Hebert, Elyse (Devin) Pitre, Ian (Jaci) Zeringue and Erin Zeringue; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Emersyn, Joel Henry, Kaiden, Parker, Gunnar, Gage, Brooklyn and Everett; brother Steve (Florella) Berthelot and sister-in-law, Girlie Berthelot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis P. and Emma Tauzin Berthelot; grandchild, Paul Diaz; son-in-law, Carroll Diaz; and brother, Louis Berthelot Jr.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019