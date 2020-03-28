|
Maryann Marie Thibodaux, 48, a native and resident of Choctaw, LA, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A Private Ceremony will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Damian Thibodaux and fiancé, Kyla Usey; mother, Barbara Thibodaux; fiancé, Robert Andras Jr.; grandchildren, Brantley and Hanley Thibodaux; and godchild, Randy Ordoyne.
She is preceded in death by her father, Nolan Thibodaux.
Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020