Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Maryann Marie Thibodaux Obituary
Maryann Marie Thibodaux, 48, a native and resident of Choctaw, LA, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

A Private Ceremony will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Damian Thibodaux and fiancé, Kyla Usey; mother, Barbara Thibodaux; fiancé, Robert Andras Jr.; grandchildren, Brantley and Hanley Thibodaux; and godchild, Randy Ordoyne.

She is preceded in death by her father, Nolan Thibodaux.

Landry's Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
