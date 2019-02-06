|
Maryledden Hogan Danos, 73, a native of New Orleans and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Saturday, February 9, at St. Mary's Nativity Church. Memorial mass will be celebrated at the church starting at 11 a.m.
Maryledden is survived by her son, Andre L. Danos and his wife, Heidi P. Danos; two grandchildren, Emma and Sylvestre "Sy" Danos; niece, Lisa Devereaux Leach; and nephew, Thomas Howard Leach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvestre A. Danos Jr.; parents, Ledden V. Hogan and Bernadette V. Leach Hogan; brother, Thomas Leach; and nephew, John Leach.
Maryledden was a former teacher. She served as the Louisiana and Lafourche Parish Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom Foundation Chair for many years, where she was an avid advocate for the voice of agriculture. She was a 4-H leader and member of the Grandparent's Club at St. Mary's Nativity School. She served on the Lafourche Heritage Society Board of Directors and was active throughout her years within many other organizations.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to A. I. T. C. Foundation, P.O. Box 95004 Baton Rouge, LA 70895 or St. Mary's Nativity School, 3492 Nies St., Raceland, LA 70394.
