Matilda Louise Solomon Goins, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She is survived by her son, James Goins Jr.; daughter, Josephine Goins; numerous grandchildren; brothers, John, Jr., Leslie, James, Edward, David and Russell Solomon; sisters, Linda Solomon and Penny Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Matilda Smith Solomon; brothers, Henry, Carly and Johnny Mack Solomon; sisters, Alberta Sims, Mary Rener, Cynthia, Gail and Barbara Solomon; and grandparents, Emmit and Alberta Smith, Johnny and Louise Beamon.
No pubic arrangements will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020