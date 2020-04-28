Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Matilda Goins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matilda Louise Solomon Goins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matilda Louise Solomon Goins Obituary
Matilda Louise Solomon Goins, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She is survived by her son, James Goins Jr.; daughter, Josephine Goins; numerous grandchildren; brothers, John, Jr., Leslie, James, Edward, David and Russell Solomon; sisters, Linda Solomon and Penny Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Matilda Smith Solomon; brothers, Henry, Carly and Johnny Mack Solomon; sisters, Alberta Sims, Mary Rener, Cynthia, Gail and Barbara Solomon; and grandparents, Emmit and Alberta Smith, Johnny and Louise Beamon.

No pubic arrangements will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -