|
|
Mattie Lee Carson Castle, 60, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:58 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at New Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 146 Banks St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, William Castle Sr.; sons Michael, Jermaine and William Castle Jr.; daughter Leslie Marie Carson (Lamont Nixon); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and sister Emma Norris (Lee).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juniors and Myrtle Clark Carson.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019