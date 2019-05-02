Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Mattie Lee Williams-Thornton

Mattie Lee Williams-Thornton Obituary
Mattie Lee Williams-Thornton, 67, a native of Belzoni, Mississippi and a resident of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at 8:26 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019.

A memorial services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Williams (Donald), Shelly Adams (Tory), Lakeesha Ray (Clarence), Sherry Sims (Christopher), LaTonya Ward (Derrick), Michelle, and Lana and Juanita Thornton (companion, Terry Evans): 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sherman and James Williams; sister, Addie Samuel; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Thornton; daughters, Tina and Patricia Williams; grandson, Darian Sanders; great-granddaughter, Ja'Niyah Thornton; parents, Jack Sr. and Elizabeth Williams; and brother, Jack Williams Jr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019
