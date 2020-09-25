1/1
Maudries Fleming Smith
Maudries Fleming Smith
Chauvin - Maudries Fleming Smith, 97, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, LA, passed away peacefully at 3:16 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.
She is survived by her brothers, Edison, Webster and Herman Fleming; sisters, Anna Belle Westley, Louise Martin and Francis Payne; goddaughter, Ruth Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Bolden; former husband, Nolton Smith; parents, the Rev. Clarence, Sr. and Lucille Williams Fleming; brothers, Sherman, James, Clarence, Charles and Marks Fleming; sisters, Ora Turner and Bertha Porche; paternal grandparents, Webster and Louise Fleming; maternal grandparents, Lee and Frances Carvin; foster grandparents, Anderson and Louise Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
