Maudries Fleming Smith

Chauvin - Maudries Fleming Smith, 97, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, LA, passed away peacefully at 3:16 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

She is survived by her brothers, Edison, Webster and Herman Fleming; sisters, Anna Belle Westley, Louise Martin and Francis Payne; goddaughter, Ruth Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Bolden; former husband, Nolton Smith; parents, the Rev. Clarence, Sr. and Lucille Williams Fleming; brothers, Sherman, James, Clarence, Charles and Marks Fleming; sisters, Ora Turner and Bertha Porche; paternal grandparents, Webster and Louise Fleming; maternal grandparents, Lee and Frances Carvin; foster grandparents, Anderson and Louise Smith.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



