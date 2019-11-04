|
Maurice James Dufrene Sr., 62, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in the Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Dufrene; son, Maurice James Dufrene Jr.; daughter, Brandy Dufrene; granddaughters, Nevaeh Dufrene, Sophie Dufrene, Scarlett Dufrene and Skyler Babin; brothers, Tommy and Charles Dufrene; and sisters, Patricia Couvillion, Elizabeth Donaldson, Shelia Toups, Margaret McBride and Sarah Dufrene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Dufrene Sr. and Sarah Bruno Dufrene; brother, Earl Dufrene Jr.; and sisters, Diane Lessard and Carrol Chateline.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019