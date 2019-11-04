Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Dufrene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice James Dufrene Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice James Dufrene Sr. Obituary
Maurice James Dufrene Sr., 62, of Houma, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in the Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Dufrene; son, Maurice James Dufrene Jr.; daughter, Brandy Dufrene; granddaughters, Nevaeh Dufrene, Sophie Dufrene, Scarlett Dufrene and Skyler Babin; brothers, Tommy and Charles Dufrene; and sisters, Patricia Couvillion, Elizabeth Donaldson, Shelia Toups, Margaret McBride and Sarah Dufrene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Dufrene Sr. and Sarah Bruno Dufrene; brother, Earl Dufrene Jr.; and sisters, Diane Lessard and Carrol Chateline.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -